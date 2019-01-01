Australian prodigy Daniel Arzani has been given the all-clear to return to full training at Celtic from the serious knee injury he suffered.

The 20-year-old hasn't played since he tore his anterior cruciate ligament on his first team debut for the Hoops in October last year.

Arzani was told by Spanish orthopedic surgeon Ramon Cugat that he could resume full training after only being able to compete in light duties over the past few weeks.

He is expected to be brought into the under-23 squad first before targeting availability for the senior side in mid-September.