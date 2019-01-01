After Australia's U23's side secured progress to the next stage of qualification for the 2020 Olympics, coach Graham Arnold isn't about to put his feet up.

While his decision to get the Olyroos together early angered a few A-League coaches, Arnold is adamant more support is needed to ensure the team remains competitive and can have a positive impact on the future of the Socceroos.

"This group are vital for the growth of the Socceroos down the track," Arnold said.

“Their development program must continue, and as soon as I get back there will a very firm discussion with FFA.

“The government also needs to step in and help these kids, otherwise the growth of the Socceroos won’t happen.

“Funds must be found, preparation cannot be what it’s been in the past.

“Asia is very tough and our preparation with this group of players needs to get much better than it has been. There have to be training camps and games in every FIFA window to help develop these boys."