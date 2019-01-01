Perth Glory make it to the big time on Manchester United's social media
A-League leaders Perth Glory are kicking plenty of goals on the field, but also off it.
Manchester United, who are coming to Perth on a pre-season tour in July, have put the Glory's emblem on their Facebook page banner - alongside other exhibition match opponents Leeds United, Inter Milan, Tottenham and AC Milan.
It's great exposure for the Western Australian side - who are set to claim the Premiers Plate at the conclusion of the regular campaign and are hot favourites to win the championship.
Having brought Chelsea to Perth last year and with the Red Devils on their way soon, owner Tony Sage is clearly working hard to bring quality teams Down Under.
Arnold set for FFA showdown as he eyes more Olyroos support
After Australia's U23's side secured progress to the next stage of qualification for the 2020 Olympics, coach Graham Arnold isn't about to put his feet up.
While his decision to get the Olyroos together early angered a few A-League coaches, Arnold is adamant more support is needed to ensure the team remains competitive and can have a positive impact on the future of the Socceroos.
"This group are vital for the growth of the Socceroos down the track," Arnold said.
“Their development program must continue, and as soon as I get back there will a very firm discussion with FFA.
“The government also needs to step in and help these kids, otherwise the growth of the Socceroos won’t happen.
“Funds must be found, preparation cannot be what it’s been in the past.
“Asia is very tough and our preparation with this group of players needs to get much better than it has been. There have to be training camps and games in every FIFA window to help develop these boys."
Kewell linked with Yeovil Town job
Former Socceroos star Harry Kewell has been linked with the vacant coaching role at League Two club Yeovil Town.
According to FTBL, the 40-year-old is rumoured to be a possible candidate for the south-west English club, who currently sit in 22nd position - only two points ahad of the relegation zone.
Kewell has been out of work since being sacked by League Two's Notts County in November - a role he lasted in half a season after moving on from Crawley Town.
Yeovil Town sacked manager Darren Hay on Monday after losing 10 of their past 12 matches.
Former Bolton Wanderers midfielder Kevin Nolan has also been linked with the job.
Spain's Segunda Division televised live for Australians
Every match of Spain's second division, LaLiga 1|2|3, is telecast live in Australia via the LaLiga You Tube channel.
The arrangement, which began in January, allows consumers in more than 155 countries to watch games on the LaLiga 1|2|3 channel in English commentary.
A-League stars such as Johnny Warren medal winner Diego Castro, Adelaide United skipper Isaias Sanchez and Wanderers marquee Oriol Riera have all played in Spain's second tier.
You can watch all the matches here.
Craig Foster: I thought Hakeem was going to die
Former Socceroos captain Craig Foster has revealed he genuinely thought jailed refugee Hakeem Al-Araibi would be killed if deported back to Bahrain.Read the story.
Olyroos make it to final Olympic qualifier stage
The Olyroos are on the right path to qualifying for Japan 2020 Olympics after securing a spot in the AFC under-23 championship.
Graham Arnold's side drew 2-2 with South Korea in their final group game to qualify for January's tournament in Thailand.
While a victory in Cambodia would have seen the Aussies qualify as group winners, a draw was also enough to see the team get through as one of the best four runners-up.
Brisbane Roar attacker Nick D'Agostino scored a brace in the first half but Korea hit back straight away through Cho Young Wook and equalised in the second half via Lee Dong-gyeong.
There will be three spots available at the AFC under-23 championship for teams to secure 2020 Olympic qualification.
Socceroos 'close' to finalising friendly
After being kept on ice in March, the green and gold are now set to play their next match in June.
Unfortunately for Australian football fans, the game is set to be played overseas despite some whispers Korea Republic may have been taking on the Socceroos at Adelaide Oval.
“That information is incorrect, with regards to the Socceroos playing the Korea Republic at home,” Socceroos media boss Ben O’Neill told The Advertiser.
“We are close to finalising a friendly in June, however the game would be played abroad rather than in Australia.”
Just who the Socceroos will play remains to be seen, though the match will take place between June 3 and June 11 - the next sanctioned FIFA international window.