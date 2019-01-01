Australia began World Cup qualifying with a 3-0 win over Kuwait and coach Graham Arnold was happy with what he saw.

“I thought the first half was excellent. We came out with all intention to be on the front foot," Arnold said post-game.

"We pressed them very well, we worked them really well, we didn’t let them really have any chances, and obviously second half it was a bit less. The mentality of the boys was fantastic, but in these conditions you could see the fatigue kick in and I thought the three subs that came on made a big difference.



“The energy that the young boys have brought into camp has been great. We had a number of inexperienced players out there that are gaining great experience here in the Middle East and it is a great start to the campaign.”

The Socceroos will next play Nepal, who lost 7-0 to Kuwait last week, on October 10 in Canberra.