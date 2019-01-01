Socceroos coach Graham Arnold believes the A-League won't benefit from teams being allowed to field six foreigners.

Some clubs are pushing for A-League sides to be allowed to contain more than the current quota of five foreign players but Arnold doesn't believe it can work with a salary cap and would prefer to see young Australians given a chance if they deserve it.

"Inside a salary cap do you think it's good? Do you think the fourth and fifth foreigner in every club now is good? Is it high quality? So what's the sixth one going to be like," Arnold said when asked about the possibility of more foriegners in the A-League.

"I'm not going to say that the youngsters in the Olyroos should play week in, week out, in the A-League if they don't deserve to, if they're not good enough.

"But give them somewhere to play like a reserve-grade competition or something."