Graham Arnold has admitted he could be forced to give up the Olyroos coaching job in the near future to focus on the Socceroos.

The former Sydney FC boss is currently in charge of both teams and during the recent international window he helped the Olyroos qualify for the AFC U23 Championships while the Socceroos didn't have a match scheduled.

Arnold conceded he would be unlikely to continue combining the two jobs in the future - stressing that the Olyroos needed to play more games to help their development.

"It's something I've got to sit down over the next couple of weeks and decide which way I go. I can't be (in) two places at once," Arnold said.

"I took this Olympic job without any extra salary or reason. It was more about the growth of the Socceroos. When I watched the Socceroos in , we were thin on depth.

"The only place the depth can come from is underneath. (Underage teams) need to have training camps and games in all FIFA windows."