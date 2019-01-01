Arnold says he could leave Olyroos coaching role
Graham Arnold has admitted he could be forced to give up the Olyroos coaching job in the near future to focus on the Socceroos.
The former Sydney FC boss is currently in charge of both teams and during the recent international window he helped the Olyroos qualify for the AFC U23 Championships while the Socceroos didn't have a match scheduled.
Arnold conceded he would be unlikely to continue combining the two jobs in the future - stressing that the Olyroos needed to play more games to help their development.
"It's something I've got to sit down over the next couple of weeks and decide which way I go. I can't be (in) two places at once," Arnold said.
"I took this Olympic job without any extra salary or reason. It was more about the growth of the Socceroos. When I watched the Socceroos in Russia, we were thin on depth.
"The only place the depth can come from is underneath. (Underage teams) need to have training camps and games in all FIFA windows."
Brillante returns for Sydney FC after failed Korea move
Sydney FC midfield lynchpin Josh Brillante has been named in the squad for Friday night's trip to Brisbane Roar.
Brillante was on the verge of a transfer to K-League side Pohang Steelers but the Korean side decided to pull out of the move at the last minute.
The former Socceroo is among four big ins for the Sky Blues, who bring in marquee Siem De Jong, talented playmaker Daniel de Silva and experienced centre-half Jop van der Linden.
Melbourne Victory welcome back midfield star Terry Antonis from injury for Saturday night's blockbuster against Perth Glory, with Thomas Deng, James Donachie and Elvis Kamsoba also included in the squad.
Kamsoba's brother, Pacifique Niyongabire, could make his second A-League appearance after being included in Adelaide United's list of players that will travel to Central Coast on Sunday, who have added Matt Simon, Andrew Hoole, Aiden O'Neill and Michael McGlinchey to their squad.
Newcastle Jets have lost playmaker Ronald Vargas to a hamstring injury for Saturday's journey to Wellington, while the Phoenix have omitted Nathan Burns with his future appearing to be clouded.
Two Socceroos crack Cahill's best XI
From Everton to New York, Tim Cahill has played alongside some quality players across his career and was recently asked to select the best XI he's lined up next to.
While Toffees' players dominated Cahill's back four, behind them was Socceroos keeper Mark Schwarzer.
The Aussie shot-stopper helped seal the Socceroos place at the 2006 World Cup where Cahill would go on to score the nation's first goal at the tournament.
Western United miss out on bold Pato move - report
New A-League side Western United nearly announced their looming arrival in the competition with the high profile signing of Brazilian attacker Alexandre Pato.
According to Fox Sports, United had been in negotiations with Pato's agent for a number of weeks and had got approval from Football Federation Australia to use marquee funds to bring him to Australia.
A-League Rev-Up: A glorious grand final preview and top-six decider
After the lull of an international break without any Socceroos action, the A-League is back and out to deliver an almighty bang.
From the top six on the verge of being cemented to a potential grand final preview in Perth, Round 23 promises to be a cracker.
Get revved-up, a huge round of A-League awaits...
Hill's Twitter warning for FFA
After Football Federation Australia chairman Chris Nikou caused a Twitter storm on Sunday with his comments regarding promotion and relegation in Australia, Simon Hill believes the platform is more trouble than what it's worth for the FFA board members that were left attempting to clarify his comments.
Both Remo Nogarotto and Joseph Carrozzi took to Twitter as they stressed Nikou's comments were more of a personal opinion rather than any binding date the FFA were tied to.
Despite being proactive, some of their efforts fell on deaf ears with a few questioning the lack of communication between all on the board and Hill ultimately suggesting the social media platform was best left alone in such situations.
Arnold set for FFA showdown as he eyes more Olyroos support
After Australia's U23's side secured progress to the next stage of qualification for the 2020 Olympics, coach Graham Arnold isn't about to put his feet up.
While his decision to get the Olyroos together early angered a few A-League coaches, Arnold is adamant more support is needed to ensure the team remains competitive and can have a positive impact on the future of the Socceroos.
"This group are vital for the growth of the Socceroos down the track," Arnold said.
“Their development program must continue, and as soon as I get back there will a very firm discussion with FFA.
“The government also needs to step in and help these kids, otherwise the growth of the Socceroos won’t happen.
“Funds must be found, preparation cannot be what it’s been in the past.
“Asia is very tough and our preparation with this group of players needs to get much better than it has been. There have to be training camps and games in every FIFA window to help develop these boys."
