Antonis assists on-fire Taggart in K-League debut
Adam Taggart has continued his extraordinary goalscoring form in Korea, this time with a pass from new teammate Terry Antonis.
Taggart scored his 13th league goal of the season after brilliantly controlling Antonis' cross-field pass and expertly finishing in the bottom corner - during Suwon Bluewings 2-0 K-League victory against Daegu FC on Tuesday.
⚽Terry Antonis assists Adam Taggart on his K-League debut 🔥— Kieran Francis (@kieran_francis) July 30, 2019
Brilliant pass and superb finish 😍
Aussies taking over Korea 👏 pic.twitter.com/mvyTPPKiNm
The strike puts Taggart four clear of four players on nine goals in the race to win the K-League's golden boot.
It comes only days after he struck the third goal in the K-League All Stars 3-3 draw with Italian champions Juventus.
Former Victory star Antonis only joined Suwon last week and was making his debut in the Korean top flight.
