A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Andrew Hoole stood down by Central Coast Mariners

Central Coast Mariners attacker Andrew Hoole has reportedly been stood down from the club's squad to play Wellington Phoenix on Saturday for breaching an alcohol policy.

The World Game is reporting the 25-year-old was cut by coach Mike Mulvey from the playing list for this weekend after being pictured drinking with former Sydney FC teammate David Carney at Randwick a day after the club were belted 5-3 by Brisbane Roar.

It's understood Hoole subsequently failed to attend training for the next two sessions - citing sickness.

Mulvey was contacted by the publication for comment but he refused to speak on the situation.

Hoole has scored four goals in 18 A-League appearances this season, including two magnificent free kicks against Melbourne Victory last month.

His contract expires at the end of the campaign.