Socceroo Mustafa Amini has heaped praise upon the impact of Jurgen Klopp during his time at Borussia Dortmund.

Though the Australian struggled to secure minutes at the German club, he revealed how Klopp always went out of his way to make him feel valued.

“I was on the fringes of the first team - yet for him to be able to sit me in a room and spend an hour in a room talking about football and my life, at 19, 20, is something I don’t think many mangers would do,” Amini told Optus Sport.

“He did that. He did help. The thing about Klopp is there are no stars in his team – everyone is working.

“I don’t think many top managers would sit with a fringe first team player, say ‘come to my office’. We literally spoke for an hour and a half. At the time I didn’t realise - now I realise he was very friendly, joking around with the players. He always made sure the players were relaxed and enjoyed themselves but giving 100 per cent.

“I’m sure if I ever saw him it’d be a nice hug.”