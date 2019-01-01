Both John and Ross Aloisi have reportedly been contacted about the soon to be vacant Adelaide United coaching position.

Marco Kurz and the Reds confirmed this week that they will part ways at season's end with The Courier Mail claiming Adelaide officials have reached out to the Aloisi brothers' representatives.

Both enjoyed playing stints in the region with Ross infamously captaining United before being sent off in 2006/07 A-League grand final.

John left Brisbane Roar in December last year after a tough run with Ross also following suit having been his brother's assistant.

The same report also states Robbie Fowler could be announced as Roar's new coach by early next week with the former player a strong favourite to land the job.