Aloisi brothers linked to Reds job as Fowler nears Brisbane move
Both John and Ross Aloisi have reportedly been contacted about the soon to be vacant Adelaide United coaching position.
Marco Kurz and the Reds confirmed this week that they will part ways at season's end with The Courier Mail claiming Adelaide officials have reached out to the Aloisi brothers' representatives.
Both enjoyed playing stints in the region with Ross infamously captaining United before being sent off in 2006/07 A-League grand final.
John left Brisbane Roar in December last year after a tough run with Ross also following suit having been his brother's assistant.
The same report also states Robbie Fowler could be announced as Roar's new coach by early next week with the former Liverpool player a strong favourite to land the job.
Brillante not the only Aussie on Pohang's radar - report
South Korean club Pohang Steelers have been linked with a move for the Sydney FC midfielder but he's not the only Aussie they're interested in.
According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Pohang are yet to make a formal offer for Brillante with Steven Ugarkovic and Luke Brattan also on their radar.
Both Brattan and Brillante are free agents at the end of the season with the K-League transfer window set to shut on March 28.
The Steelers were the home of Australian midfielder Connor Chapman, who has recently signed for new A-League outfit Western United.
Olyroos must come before A-League, says McGree
Melbourne City attacker Riley McGree has declared the national team must come first after 16 A-League players were called up early to an Olyroos camp.
That decision left A-League coaches Kevin Muscat and Markus Babbel fuming at Graham Arnold with the Olyroos set to play a series of AFC qualifiers.
Arnold is desperate to see Australia's youth side improve with McGree agreeing that in this instance the Olyroos had to be given priority.
Foster helps raise $10k for charity in FFA Cup defeat
At the tender age of 49, Craig Foster has made his FFA Cup debut in a cameo appearance for Albion Park City on Wednesday night.
Foster started the match from central midfield as his side fell to a 6-0 defeat against Coniston FC.
Though the scoreline was lopsided, Foster was able to capitalise on his effort and help raise over $10,000 for charity.
Fornaroli spotted in Glory jersey ahead of potential unveiling
The former Melbourne City star has been strongly linked to a move and was seemingly spotted in a Perth Glory jersey yesterday.
That looks like Bruno Fornaroli at HBF Park... @PerthGloryFC are making a major announcement tomorrow morning. 🌵🍐— Daily Football Show (@DFS_AUS) March 20, 2019
📸 Sent in by @MattOlsen294 #ALeague pic.twitter.com/bL2pvplRwM
While the picture is far from conclusive, it does appear to be the striker and he's donning the number 10 jersey - a number noticeably vacant in the Glory squad right now.
Perth are making an announcement on Friday with all signs now pointing towards it being related to the Uruguayan.
EXCLUSIVE: Matildas' Turkey pre-World Camp in doubt because of President Erdogan's ANZAC comments
The Matildas' pre-World Cup camp in Turkey is at risk after Australian prime minister Scott Morrison said he would review travel advice to the nation after comments from President Erdogan about the ANZACs.Read all the details.
Leeds United set to play new A-League team
Fledgling A-League franchise Western United is set to host a pre-season match against Premier League hopefuls Leeds United.
FTBL is reporting the two teams are in discussions with a deal close for the match to be pencilled in.
Western United sign talented trio
New A-League franchise Western United have announced the triple signing of Australian talent Sebastian Pasquali, Apostolos Stamatelopoulos and Dylan Pierias.
Pasquali, 19, returns to Melbourne after nearly three seasons with Ajax, where he played consistently for the Dutch giant's reserve team.
The Wangaratta-born midfielder made his debut for Melbourne Victory in 2016 but quickly secured a move to the Netherlands after impressing against Juventus in a pre-season friendly.
Nineteen-year-old Stametelopoulos moves east from Adelaide United after making 16 appearances for the Reds across two seasons.
The striker scored a late equaliser against Western Sydney last campaign and also scored on his first start this season versus Central Coast.
Versatile defender Pierias, also 19, moves from Melbourne City having only played three matches during his three-season stint at the club.
"We are delighted to have captured 3 of Australian football’s brightest talents. John [Anastasiadis] and I have been united in our assessment of Seb, Stama and Dylan," Western United assistant coach John Hutchinson said.
"In Seb’s case, already being part of European football’s greatest school in Ajax, we are excited to have Seb bringing his learnings and to push through to playing first team football and continuing his rise.
"Stama is a very exciting forward who has already tasted A-League football so we believe he will develop into a mainstay of our attacking third for many seasons to come.
"And in Dylan we see a player who can slot into anywhere on right side of the pitch so versatility is a trait we want in all our players."
Milicic criticises Australia's youth approach
The new Matildas coach has hit out at Australia's inadequate approach to their youth programs.
Milicic, who has previously led Australia U20 and U23's sides, stressed not enough is being down at youth level and Australia is quickly falling behind Asia as a result.
"Our underage programs, they're not serious programs," Milicic told AAP.
"They're not designed for qualification. Simple as that.
"When I look at the preparation that we give our teams compared to what the other Asian teams are getting, we have got no right to expect or to assume we will qualify for these major tournaments.
"Take the latest tournament ... the eventual winners were Saudi Arabia. In the last 12 months they played 17 games. We played one against a national team.
"So why do we expect to qualify?"
The Olyroos are set to play three AFC qualfiers over the next week starting with a match against Cambodia on Saturday.
Mariners players let Mulvey down, says Karacan
Having played in the managerial firestorms of England and Turkey, Central Coast Mariners midfielder Jem Karacan is all too familiar with the abrupt departure of a coach.
After being recruited by Mike Mulvey in January, Karacan saw the man that brought him to the A-League sacked nearly a fortnight ago after an 8-2 loss to Wellington Phoenix.
While the change of managers has reaped an immediate reward under Alen Stajcic after a dramatic F3 derby win, the 30-year-old has reached out to Mulvey and stressed the players needed to do better during his time at the club.
The top 15 off-contract A-League players
As the regular season draws to a close, both clubs and players start to contemplate what's next with off-season movement an inevitably.
In the A-League in particular where short contracts are the norm, player movement is a familiar sight and the months to come will be no different.
Here are the players with contracts set to expire at the end of the season* that will be turning heads.
'A breath-taking failure' - PFA slam FFA's AFC vote
Professional Footballers Australia (PFA) have hit out at Football Federation Australia's decision to support the re-election bid of Asian Football Confederation president Sheikh Salman Ibrahim Al-Khalifa.
The FFA have followed the lead of other Asian nations and confirmed their backing of Sheikh Salman on Monday ahead of April 6 elections.
Sheikh Salman has however been strongly criticised for his inaction when it came to Hakeem al-Araibi with the PFA strongly opposed to his reign being allowed to continue.
Glory secure Davidson for another season
Jason Davidson has re-signed with Perth Glory for the 2019/20 season.
The Australian leftback has impressed in his first season in the A-League and joins a string of Glory players that have recently extended their stay with the club.
“I want to continue to be a part of something special,” Davidson said.
“The success that the club is striving for is something that I want to help achieve and I feel fortunate to be a part of a team unit that is so strong on and off the pitch.
“It’s great to have come back to play in Australia and hit the ground running with a team that is playing so well.”
.@jasondavidson29 is back on board!— Perth Glory FC (@PerthGloryFC) March 18, 2019
Full details here: https://t.co/9mrSvDEyUN@ALeague #OneGlory pic.twitter.com/ijqX4HN7kh
The curse of a VAR-awarded penalty
While the introduction of the VAR has increased the likelihood of penalties being awarded, the success rate of these spot kicks has left a lot to be desired.
In the A-League this season, just one of seven penalties taken after VAR intervention have been converted.
Two of these came in Round 22 with Roy O'Donovan failing to convert at the second time of asking in injury-time against Central Coast Mariners after VAR enforced a retake for encroachment and Alexander Baumjohann firing wide against Wellington Phoenix.