In-form Australian striker Adam Taggart will have the chance to take on Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus in a friendly match on Friday night.

With Ronaldo looming as the centre-forward for Juve, Taggart will feature at the other end for the K-League All Stars team in the game at Seoul Olympic Stadium.

The 26-year-old was voted by Korean fans into the representative after his 12 goals in 19 appearances has him currently placed as the K-League's top scorer.

Taggart will likely face a tough battle against an Old Lady defence that could feature the likes of Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini and Matthijs De Ligt.

The match kicks off at 9pm (AEST).