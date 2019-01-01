Baccus and Wenzel-Halls commit futures to A-League clubs
Talented youngsters Keanu Baccus and Dylan Wenzel-Halls have re-signed with struggling A-League clubs Western Sydney Wanderers and Brisbane Roar respectively.
Baccus, who broke into the first team at the back end of last season, has penned a three-year extension that will keep him at the Wanderers until the end of the 2021-22 campaign.
The 20-year-old was thrilled to re-sign at his 'hometown' club.
"Growing up in Western Sydney, the Wanderers are my hometown team and there’s no better feeling for me than getting onto the pitch and representing where you have come from," Baccus said.
"It’s been a really exciting journey so far for me and I’m really looking forward to continuing to develop over the next three years at the club."
Wenzel-Halls committed his long-term future to Roar 'beyond the 2018-19 season' but Brisbane failed to reveal the specific year in their press release.
"I’m proud to sign a contract extension with Brisbane and I can’t wait for the remainder of the season and what lies ahead," Wenzel-Halls said.
"I’d like to thank BRFC for the opportunity and the faith shown in me by the coaching staff. I want to repay the faith everyone has shown in me by giving my all in each and every match."
Riera resists transfer interest as he looks to improve his goal 'relationship'
Having spent his entire career in Spain, Western Sydney Wanderers striker Oriol Riera has continued to turn heads in his homeland while playing in the A-League.
After scoring 15 goals in his first season with the red and black, Riera was the subject of transfer interest from Spain in the off-season before clubs again came calling in January.
While the Wanderers have struggled this campaign, the 32-year-old opted to remain but admits he's yet to decide about his long-term future at the club with his contract expiring at the end of the season.
Hoffman set for lengthy injury lay-off
Newcastle Jets will be without Jason Hoffman for the rest of the season with the versatile player expected to spend five months on the sidelines.
Hoffman twisted his ankle prior to the Jets clash against Persija Jakarta mid-week with scans revealing he dislocated a tendon in his ankle which will require surgery.
"This is a huge blow for us, but I’m really just disappointed for him to be missing so much football,” Ernie Merrick said.
“It was a fairly innocuous sort of incident and we were hopeful it would only be something minor, unfortunately, it was confirmed that Jason will be out for an extended period.
“I’ve spoken with Jason and he’s obviously disappointed with the news but he’s determined to return as quickly as possible.
“He’s an outstanding pro who will do everything required to return to full fitness."
Newcastle face Melbourne City on Friday night ahead of a final Asian Champions League qualifying clash against Kashima Antlers.
A-League Rev-Up: Nix chasing record, Wanderers 'a wounded animal'
While the top six looks all but set and the Premiers Plate is Perth Glory's to lose, there's still plenty of storylines to get excited about in Round 19.
Wellington Phoenix have been a taste of fresh air this season and are chasing their largest ever regular season crowd on Friday night against Melbourne Victory.
Elsewhere, Adelaide United have described Western Sydney Wanderers as a 'wounded animal' and are eager to bring them back down to earth after a rare win last week.
A-League expansion side confirm team name
New A-League side Western Melbourne have confirmed their club name as Western United with colours of green and black after a public poll.
Athletic was an early favourite but United has ultimately proven more popular with Western Melbourne Warriors and Westside Pride also in the running.