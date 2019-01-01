Talented youngsters Keanu Baccus and Dylan Wenzel-Halls have re-signed with struggling A-League clubs Western Sydney Wanderers and Brisbane Roar respectively.

Baccus, who broke into the first team at the back end of last season, has penned a three-year extension that will keep him at the Wanderers until the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

The 20-year-old was thrilled to re-sign at his 'hometown' club.

"Growing up in Western Sydney, the Wanderers are my hometown team and there’s no better feeling for me than getting onto the pitch and representing where you have come from," Baccus said.

"It’s been a really exciting journey so far for me and I’m really looking forward to continuing to develop over the next three years at the club."

Wenzel-Halls committed his long-term future to Roar 'beyond the 2018-19 season' but Brisbane failed to reveal the specific year in their press release.

"I’m proud to sign a contract extension with Brisbane and I can’t wait for the remainder of the season and what lies ahead," Wenzel-Halls said.

"I’d like to thank BRFC for the opportunity and the faith shown in me by the coaching staff. I want to repay the faith everyone has shown in me by giving my all in each and every match."