A-League and Australian football news LIVE: A-League season to be finished quickly with coronavirus looming

A-League players will be ready to play games with short notice as the competition battles to finish the season with Covid-19 looming.

The league will continue this weekend with five games behind closed doors between Friday and Monday, despite two teams - Wellington Phoenix and Melbourne Victory - being locked down in self isolation because of 's quarantine laws.

Teams could play up to two games a week as the competition attempts to finish before it is affected by coronavirus.

Wellington will be playing out the rest of the home and away games in Sydney and not returning to New Zealand until their campaign is complete - at this stage.

A-League fixtures

Central Coast Mariners v Melbourne City - Fri 5.30pm (all times AEDT)

Brisbane Roar v Newcastle - Fri 7.30pm

Western Sydney Wanderers v Sydney FC - Sat 7.30pm

Newcastle Jets v Melbourne City - Mon 7.30pm

Perth Glory v Western United - Mon 9.30pm

