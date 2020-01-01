A-League and Australian football news LIVE: A-League loses major competition sponsor

Australian football is set to suffer a blow with A-League competition sponsor Hyundai reportedly ready to bring an end to their 15-year relationship.

The Korean car manufacturer has been the major brand associated with the A-League since it's inception in 2005, but according to SMH, they are not keen to renew the deal.

Football Federation suggested they were still in discussions with Hyundai when asked about the potential split.

"Commercial discussions are ongoing between Hyundai and Football Federation Australia in relation to its whole of game partnership," an FFA spokesperson told SMH.

"As these discussion are continuing, FFA is not in a position to provide any specific comment.

"FFA greatly appreciates its partnership with Hyundai which has spanned over 15 years."