How to watch Uzbekistan U17 vs Italy U17 with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

World Cup U17 - Game Week 3 26 Nov 2026 - 09:00

Uzbekistan U17 host Italy U17 in a Group E fixture at the U17 World Cup. The venue and city have not yet been confirmed.

Italy arrive as the group leaders. The Azzurrini have won all five of their most recent matches, including a 2-1 victory over Ivory Coast on 23 November.

That run has been built on a strong defence. Italy have conceded just once across those five games, and they kept clean sheets against Jamaica, France, Armenia and Luxembourg.

Uzbekistan sit second in the group and come into the match on the back of a 6-2 win over Jamaica on 23 November. That result followed a 2-1 defeat to Ivory Coast three days earlier.

The two sides have met before at this tournament. Italy won 3-2 in November 2025, so Uzbekistan will know exactly how tight this matchup can be.

Here is what we know about how to follow the game, along with team news, form and standings.

Official broadcast information for Uzbekistan U17 vs Italy U17 is not currently available. TV channel and live stream details will be added once the rights holders are confirmed.

Team news & squads