How to watch Tottenham Hotspur Women vs Everton Women with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

WSL - Game Week 10 14 Nov 2026 - 10:00 BetWright Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Women host Everton Women at BetWright Stadium in a WSL fixture that matters for both clubs as the season takes shape.

Martin Ho's Spurs sit fourth in the table and come into this game with their confidence restored after a 2-1 WSL win over Brighton & Hove Albion in their previous league outing. That result followed back-to-back defeats to Arsenal and Chelsea, so Tottenham will want to build on that momentum in front of their own supporters.

Everton arrive in a different kind of form. Scott Phelan's side drew 1-1 with Chelsea in the WSL before a 6-0 WSL Cup win over Durham Women last time out, a result that will have done plenty for morale heading into this trip to London.

The Toffees sit eighth in the WSL standings and need points to climb the table. A win at BetWright Stadium would represent a real statement from a side that has shown it can grind out results this season.

Spurs have the home advantage and a top-four position to protect. Everton have the motivation of a side with ground to make up.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this WSL match live.

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