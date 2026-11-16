How to watch Tanzania vs Nigeria with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification - Game Week 4 17 Nov 2026 - 08:00

Tanzania host Nigeria in Africa Cup of Nations qualification, with the Super Eagles travelling to East Africa looking to build on recent momentum in the group.

Eric Chelle's side arrive in form. Nigeria beat Tanzania 3-1 in the reverse fixture on November 13 and have picked up wins against Madagascar earlier in the qualification campaign, giving them a solid platform in Group L.

Tanzania are under pressure at home. Miguel Gamondi's side have failed to win in their last three competitive matches, losing to both Guinea-Bissau and Nigeria in qualification while drawing with Madagascar. A home defeat would seriously damage their chances of progressing.

Nigeria's qualification campaign has not been without turbulence. A 3-0 loss to Guinea-Bissau remains a blemish on their record, and Chelle will know that consistency over the full group stage is what matters.

Tanzania will draw confidence from their own supporters, but the recent head-to-head record offers Nigeria little cause for concern. The Super Eagles have won three of the last four meetings between these sides.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Tanzania vs Nigeria, including live stream options and kick-off time, read on below.

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