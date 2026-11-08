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Segunda Division
team-logoSporting Gijon
Estadio El Molinon
team-logoReal Valladolid
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
Muhammad Irfan Arifianto
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Watch Sporting Gijon vs. Real Valladolid live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Sporting Gijon vs Real Valladolid
Sporting Gijon
Real Valladolid
Segunda Division

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Sporting Gijon vs Real Valladolid in live Segunda Division action today.

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.
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  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
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Match Preview

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Segunda Division - Game Week 13
Estadio El Molinon

Sporting Gijon host Real Valladolid at Estadio El Molinon in a Segunda Division fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs at this stage of the season.

Nicolas Larcamon's side sit seventh in the table and arrive into this match on a positive run of results, with three wins from their last four Segunda Division outings giving the home support reason for confidence.

Sporting's most recent league outing saw them beat AD Ceuta FC on the road, a result that underlines their capacity to grind out results away from home as well as in front of their own fans.

Valladolid, managed by Fran Escriba, come into this fixture in thirteenth place but showed they can produce when it matters, putting four past Leganes in their last Segunda Division match just days ago.

That result at Leganes will have done Valladolid's confidence no harm, even if their form across the last five games has been inconsistent, mixing big wins with defeats that will concern Escriba.

Both sides have met frequently in this division in recent seasons, producing results that have gone either way, which makes predicting a clear favourite here a difficult exercise.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Sporting Gijon vs Real Valladolid, including kick-off time and the latest team news.

Team news & squads

Sporting Gijon vs Real Valladolid Probable lineups

Manager

  • N. Larcamon

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