How to watch Slovakia vs Faroe Islands with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 5 13 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Kosice Football Arena

Slovakia host Faroe Islands at the Kosice Football Arena in a UEFA Nations League C fixture that carries real weight at the top of Group 3.

Vladimir Weiss's side sit first in the group and will be looking to extend their advantage with a home win in Kosice. Slovakia have been in strong form through this Nations League campaign, picking up three wins from their last four competitive outings.

Faroe Islands arrive in Slovakia sitting second in the group, making this a direct contest between the top two. Eydun Klakstein's side have shown resilience throughout the campaign, drawing four of their last five matches across all competitions.

These two sides met earlier in this Nations League cycle, playing out a 1-1 draw. Slovakia will be eager to settle that score on home soil, while the Faroe Islands will back themselves to frustrate again.

With the group standings tight and points at a premium, both teams have plenty to play for. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this match.

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