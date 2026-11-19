How to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Real Salt Lake with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Major League Soccer - 1/16 19 Nov 2026 - 22:00 Lumen Field

Seattle Sounders FC host Real Salt Lake at Lumen Field in a Western Conference MLS fixture, with both sides sitting in the bottom half of the table and in need of points.

Brian Schmetzer's side come into this match on the back of a narrow 2-1 win over Los Angeles FC, a result that snapped a run of two straight defeats. The Rave Green have been inconsistent, mixing promising performances with heavy setbacks, including a 5-1 loss to Vancouver Whitecaps.

Real Salt Lake arrive in Seattle with considerable momentum. Pablo Mastroeni's team have won three of their last four MLS matches, most recently beating LA Galaxy 2-1. That run has solidified their credentials as a side capable of grinding out results on the road.

Seattle hold the edge in recent head-to-head meetings. They beat Real Salt Lake 2-0 at Lumen Field in September 2026 and have won three of the last five encounters between the clubs.

Both teams occupy neighbouring positions in the Western Conference standings, making this a direct battle for ground in the table.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this MLS fixture live.

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