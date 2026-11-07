How to watch San Diego FC vs Sporting Kansas City with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Major League Soccer - Game Week 34 7 Nov 2026 - 19:00 Snapdragon Stadium

San Diego FC host Sporting Kansas City at Snapdragon Stadium in a Major League Soccer regular-season fixture with implications for the Western Conference standings.

San Diego sit 13th in the West and arrive into this match off the back of a mixed run. Mikey Varas's side picked up a win against St. Louis City on October 31 but have struggled for consistency, drawing three of their last five and suffering a heavy 4-1 defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps along the way.

Sporting Kansas City arrive in worse shape. Raphael Wicky's side are 15th in the Western Conference and have won none of their last five matches, collecting just one point from a draw with FC Dallas on October 31 while conceding freely throughout the run.

The head-to-head record favors San Diego. In the two meetings played in 2025 and 2026, SDFC have not lost, winning twice and drawing once, including a 1-0 victory at Sporting's home ground earlier this season in March.

With both clubs in the bottom half of the West, this is a match neither can afford to treat lightly. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the game live.

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