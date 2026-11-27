How to watch Real Salt Lake vs Vancouver Whitecaps with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Major League Soccer - 1/8 27 Nov 2026 - 22:00 America First Field

Real Salt Lake host Vancouver Whitecaps at America First Field in Salt Lake City in a Major League Soccer fixture, with the two sides meeting again just days after their last encounter.

Pablo Mastroeni's team arrive in a patchy spell. They were beaten 2-0 in Vancouver on November 23, a defeat that followed a 1-1 draw with Seattle Sounders.

RSL sit ninth in the Western Conference and have won two of their last five. Their 2-1 victory over LA Galaxy earlier this month showed they can still find results against regional rivals.

Vancouver come in as the form side. Jesper Soerensen's team have won four of their last five matches and top the Western Conference table.

The Whitecaps have scored 13 goals and conceded just three in that run, including a 5-1 win over Seattle and a 4-1 victory against San Diego FC. They also kept clean sheets in their last two matches.

RSL will want to arrest a run of five straight defeats against this opponent. Vancouver have won every one of the last five meetings in the dataset.

Here is everything you need to know about the kick-off time, where to watch and how to follow the match.

Team news & squads