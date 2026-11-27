How to watch Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Major League Soccer - 1/8 28 Nov 2026 - 16:30 Subaru Park

Philadelphia Union host New England Revolution at Subaru Park in Chester in a Major League Soccer fixture that follows directly on from last weekend's meeting between the sides.

The Union arrive in poor form. They have won once in their last five, and they lost 2-0 at the Revolution on November 21.

That defeat extended a difficult run. Ryan Richter's side also lost 1-0 to FC Cincinnati and drew 0-0 with Nashville SC, and the 4-1 win over Toronto FC on November 7 is their only victory in the sequence.

New England come in with the momentum. Marko Mitrovic's team won in Philadelphia on October 24 and then repeated the result at home, 2-0, three weeks later.

The Revolution have won three of their last five, including a 3-2 victory over Red Bull New York. They sit third in the Eastern Conference, three places above the Union.

Philadelphia will want to protect home ground and break a run of defeats to this opponent. Here is how to follow the game.

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