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UEFA Nations League C
team-logoFinland
Bolt Arena
team-logoSan Marino
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
Muhammad Irfan Arifianto
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Watch Finland vs. San Marino live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Finland vs San Marino
Finland
San Marino
UEFA Nations League C

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Finland vs San Marino in live UEFA Nations League C action today.

How to watch Finland vs San Marino with a VPN

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.
United StatesFubo
CanadaFubo
AustraliabeIN SPORTS CONNECT
New ZealandbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
IndiaSony LIV
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
CaribbeanBluu
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

crest
UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 6
Bolt Arena

Finland host San Marino at Bolt Arena in Helsinki in a UEFA Nations League C fixture, with Jacob Friis's side looking to return to winning ways on home soil.

Finland come into this match off back-to-back defeats. They lost 2-0 to Albania on November 12 and fell 1-0 to Belarus earlier in the campaign, leaving them third in the group standings.

Before that difficult run, Finland showed they can hurt teams at this level. A 7-0 win over San Marino in September and a 2-1 victory over Albania demonstrated their attacking quality when things click.

San Marino arrive without a point from their five Nations League matches. Roberto Cevoli's side have conceded heavily throughout the campaign, shipping four goals to Belarus and seven to Finland in the reverse fixture.

The gulf in quality between these two sides has been consistent across their recent meetings. San Marino have lost all five of their last five competitive matches, conceding at least twice in most of them.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Finland vs San Marino, read on.

Team news & squads

Finland vs San Marino Probable lineups

Manager

  • J. Friis

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