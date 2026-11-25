How to watch China U17 vs Fiji U17 with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

World Cup U17 - Game Week 3 26 Nov 2026 - 10:00

China U17 and Fiji U17 meet in Group H of the U17 World Cup on Thursday, November 26, at Qatar's Aspire Zone.

China arrive with a point on the board. They drew 2-2 with Morocco on November 23, a day after Fiji's heaviest defeat of the tournament, and that result keeps them third in the group.

That draw followed a 5-0 loss to Spain on November 20. China have shown they can score against strong opposition, but their defence has been stretched.

Fiji's situation is far bleaker. They lost 15-0 to Spain on November 23, only three days after a 6-0 defeat by Morocco, and they have yet to score in Qatar.

The Oceania side have conceded 21 goals in two matches and sit fourth in the group. Senior team coach Stephane Auvray took charge of the squad on short notice, and the Junior Bula Boys are still chasing a first goal.

China will fancy their chances of a result, while Fiji need a much tighter display. Here is how to follow the match.

Official TV channel and live stream information for China vs Fiji is not currently available. Details will be added here once broadcasters are confirmed.

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