How to watch Bristol City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Championship - Game Week 14 4 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Ashton Gate

Wolverhampton Wanderers travel to Ashton Gate to face Bristol City in the Championship, with Cesar Peixoto's side looking to build on a strong recent run of form.

Wolves arrive in Bristol sitting seventh in the table, making this a genuine push-for-promotion fixture for a side that has lost just once in their last four Championship outings.

Bristol City, managed by Michael Skubala, find themselves in fifteenth place and in need of a positive result to arrest a dip that has seen them win only once in their last five games.

The Robins did beat Bolton Wanderers 2-3 at home most recently, but back-to-back defeats to Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers before that will have given Skubala cause for concern.

Wolves, by contrast, head into this fixture with momentum. A 3-0 win over Cardiff City last time out underlined their credentials as one of the division's more consistent performers over the past month.

The two clubs have met competitively in recent years, with Wolves winning the last two encounters, and Peixoto will be hoping that familiarity breeds confidence rather than complacency.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Championship fixture live.

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