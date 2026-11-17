How to watch BK Haecken FF vs Manchester City Women with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Women's Champions League - Game Week 5 18 Nov 2026 - 12:45 Nordic Wellness Arena

BK Häcken FF host Manchester City Women at the Nordic Wellness Arena in Gothenburg in a Women's Champions League fixture with implications for both clubs' progression through the competition.

Elena Sadiku's Häcken side come into this match in reasonable domestic form, having beaten Piteå IF 2-0 in their most recent Damallsvenskan outing. Their European campaign has been less decisive, though, with draws against Paris FC and Chelsea FC Women sandwiching that league win.

Manchester City Women arrive in Sweden having lost their last match, a 1-0 WSL defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. That result will sting, but Andree Jeglertz's side showed their quality in Europe just days earlier, dismantling Inter 4-1 in the Women's Champions League.

City sit sixth in the Women's Champions League standings, with Häcken placed fifteenth. The gap in European standing makes this a significant test for the Swedish side at home.

Jeglertz will want a response after the Chelsea defeat, and a road win in Gothenburg would consolidate City's position in the top half of the table. Häcken, for their part, need points badly if they are to avoid an early exit from the competition.