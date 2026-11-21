How to watch Barcelona vs Villarreal with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

LaLiga - Game Week 13 22 Nov 2026 - 08:00 Spotify Camp Nou

Barcelona host Villarreal at the Spotify Camp Nou in a LaLiga fixture that pits the league leaders against a Yellow Submarine side looking to claw back ground on the top half of the table.

Hansi Flick's side go into this one in strong domestic form, having beaten Atletico Madrid on the road in their last league outing. Their grip on first place has been earned through a potent attack, though back-to-back defeats against Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain earlier in the autumn served as a reminder that the competition at the top of European football remains fierce.

Villarreal arrive at the Camp Nou in a more complicated state. A 6-0 hammering by PSG in the Champions League exposed real vulnerabilities, but Inigo Perez's team bounced back with a composed 2-0 win over Getafe in LaLiga. That resilience will need to be on full display against the division's form side.

The head-to-head record between these clubs is far from one-sided, and Villarreal have shown in recent seasons they are capable of leaving Barcelona with nothing. This fixture has produced some volatile scorelines, and there is little reason to expect a straightforward afternoon for the hosts.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Barcelona vs Villarreal live, read on below.

Live stream options for Barcelona vs Villarreal are listed below. ExpressVPN is available for supporters who need to access geo-restricted broadcasts from outside their home country.

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