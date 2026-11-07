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Primera A
team-logoAlianza FC
team-logoLlaneros FC
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Muhammad Irfan Arifianto
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Watch Alianza FC vs. Llaneros FC live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Alianza FC vs Llaneros FC
Alianza FC
Llaneros FC
Primera A

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Alianza FC vs Llaneros FC in live Primera A action today.

How to watch Alianza FC vs Llaneros FC with a VPN

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.
United StatesFubo
CanadaFanatiz Canada
AustraliaRCN Nuestra Tele
New ZealandRCN Nuestra Tele
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

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Primera A - Game Week 18

Alianza FC host Llaneros FC in a Primera A Clausura fixture, with both sides looking to arrest difficult runs of form at opposite ends of the table.

Flabio Torres's Alianza side come into this match on the back of back-to-back defeats, having lost to Independiente Medellin and Once Caldas in their last two league outings. A home fixture offers the chance to recover ground after those setbacks.

Llaneros FC arrive under Diego Corredor with some momentum, having beaten Junior FC 3-2 in their most recent Primera A appearance. That win snapped a run of defeats and will give the visitors confidence heading into enemy territory.

The Clausura standings tell a tight story at the bottom. Alianza sit 15th while Llaneros are just two places above them in 13th, meaning neither side can afford to drop points in a direct battle between clubs fighting to move clear of the lower positions.

The head-to-head record between these clubs is relatively balanced, with recent meetings producing close contests and no dominant side establishing clear control.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Alianza FC vs Llaneros FC live.

Team news & squads

Alianza FC vs Llaneros FC Probable lineups

Manager

  • F. Torres

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