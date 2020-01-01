Lipuli deep in relegation zone after defeat to Alliance, Coastal Union back in fifth

Simba SC have already been crowned and the battle is now at the bottom of the table

Lipuli FC hopes of making it out of the relegation zone and surviving the axe from the Mainland League have been dented after a 2-0 loss away to Alliance FC on Thursday.

Coming into the match, the Iringa based side came into the match placed in the 16th position, level on points with Ndanda who were a position lower with 37 points and an inferior goal difference.

A win for the visitors could have at least gotten them from the danger zone, but it was not going to be the case away to the fellow relegation-threatened side who, before the match, were level on points as well.

The first 30 minutes were fairly balanced with both teams missing scoring opportunities.

However, the home team could not be denied in the 35th minute. David Richard was let in the dangerous area and he made use of the opportunity to hand his team an advantage. It happened to be the only goal in the first half.

After the break, Lipuli fought for an equalizer in vain. Good defending and organization was the reason why the visitors were frustrated in their bid to score.

While they concentrated on getting an equalizer, they forgot to ensure their rearguard is protected as well. They were painfully reminded in the 70th minute when a good counter-attack was executed by Sameer Vincent. It happened to be the last goal of the game.

Despite late pressure, the visitors did not get anything in the match.

Coastal Union bounced back from their 3-1 loss to Mbeya City to defeat Tanzania Prisons 2-1 in another top tier game played on Thursday.

The Tanga based side were held at bay for the better part of the first half by the administrative side. However, it all changed with minutes to the break when Shaban Hamis managed to beat the custodian from close range.

Five minutes after the restart, it was 2-0 owing to a Hamis Kanduru strike, thanks to a slow start from the hosts.

Cleophace Mkandala managed to get a late consolation for the home team with less than a minute to the end of the game.

After Thursday's matches, Coastal Union return to the fifth position with 51 points, nine less than fourth-placed Namungo while Tanzania Prisons remain tenth on the table with 44.

Alliance are 14th with 40 points, three more than 17th placed Lipuli FC.