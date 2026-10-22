Lionel Messi receives massive welcome in Oviedo ahead of Princess of Asturias Award

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Lionel Messi arrived in Oviedo alongside his wife Antonela Roccuzzo to receive the 2026 Princess of Asturias Award for Sports. The Inter Miami forward reflected on the values instilled by FC Barcelona and dedicated the prestigious honour to his late father.

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Argentine icon mobbed by fans ahead of Spanish honour

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi arrived at the Hotel de la Reconquista in Oviedo on Thursday to receive the 2026 Princess of Asturias Award for Sports. Greeted by traditional Asturian bagpipes, hundreds of enthusiastic fans lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the former FC Barcelona captain.

Accompanied by his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, the 39-year-old posed for media and signed autographs for fans outside his hotel.

Messi will formally collect the award on Friday at the Teatro Campoamor during a ceremony presided over by the King and Queen of Spain.

Messi pays emotional tribute to late father and Barcelona

Speaking to EFE, Messi expressed deep gratitude for the recognition, acknowledging the prestige the honour carries across Spain. Messi paid an emotional tribute to his father Jorge, who passed away in August, noting that his father was "very happy" when the selection was announced in June.

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"He's surely enjoying it, too," Messi stated, adding that the award goes "beyond what one does on the pitch."

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The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner also highlighted his formative years at FC Barcelona, stating: "When you're there, it's not just about playing football. Rather, football is the result of many things you have to do, many responsibilities you have."

Award celebrates humanitarian work alongside sporting greatness

Chosen from 27 international candidates, Messi was selected not only for his trophy cabinet, but also for his positive social impact. The Foundation highlighted his long-standing role as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and his efforts through the Leo Messi Foundation to improve healthcare and education for vulnerable children.

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"In addition to his dazzling talent, the Jury highlighted... his remarkable and ongoing charitable work," the Foundation confirmed.

"Leo Messi has also earned everyone's respect and admiration for his exemplary behaviour on the pitch and for his consistency, humility and commitment to team play."

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Legend cements legacy following international retirement

The distinction arrives shortly after Messi officially retired from international duty with Argentina, ending an extraordinary journey that included 126 goals in 208 caps, two Copa America titles, and the 2022 World Cup.

Messi joins an elite group of past recipients that includes Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal, and Eliud Kipchoge.

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In his official statement, Messi expressed hope that his journey inspires future generations: "I hope my story inspires many boys and girls to keep dreaming... knowing that the most important thing is to try to be a good person."