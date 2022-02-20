'Like Henry, Bergkamp and Pires!' - Ex-Arsenal star Gilberto Silva left mesmerized by Saka goal

Bukayo Saka's brilliant strike against Brentford won the admiration of Gilberto Silva, with the ex-Arsenal favourite comparing his exploits to the heroics of other Gunners legends.

Saka steered a left-footed effort into the net on Saturday to extend the advantage for Arsenal, who eventually ran out 2-1 winners at the Emirates Stadium.

Gilberto was watching closely and evidently liked what he saw.

What was said?

"This goal reminds me of Thierry, Robert and Denis," the ex-Brazil and Arsenal midfielder beamed on Twitter, in reference to Thierry Henry, Robert Pires and Dennis Bergkamp.

This goal reminds me of Thierry, Robert and Denis. Our team is going to be something special 👏🏾 — Gilberto Silva (@GilbertoSilva) February 20, 2022

"Our team is going to be something special."

Watch Saka's 'Bergkamp-esque' strike

From back to front in the blink of an eye 🌪️



Clinical.#ARSBRE | @BukayoSaka87 pic.twitter.com/4F6onY9Bs2 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 20, 2022

The bigger picture

Saka has been part of Arsenal's academy since the age of seven, and made his first-team debut in 2018 while still just 17.

Article continues below

Now 20 years old, the versatile wideman is a fixture in Mikel Arteta's starting line-up and has racked up 23 Premier League appearances so far in 2021-22, as well as netting an impressive seven goals.

His talent has also been noticed at international level, where he has made 14 senior appearances to date and scored four times for England.

Further reading