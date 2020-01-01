Liga MX promotion and relegation suspended for five years due to coronavirus effect

A vote was held on Friday, with promotion and relegation from and to the Mexican top flight suspended for the next five seasons.

Liga MX has suspended promotion and relegation for the next five years, president Enrique Bonilla announced.

's top flight and the second-tier Ascenso MX have been postponed since last month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A vote was held via a video meeting between the 18 Liga MX owners on Friday, with promotion and relegation from and to the league suspended for the next five seasons as part of an agreement with the 12 teams in Ascenso MX.

Bonilla confirmed the 12 second-division clubs will receive guaranteed yearly payments of almost $1million from the top flight during that period, with Ascenso MX to promote the inclusion of younger Mexican players in squads.

The 2020 Ascenso MX season has also been cancelled, with no champion crowned, due to the Covid-19 crisis.

News of potentially ending promotion and relegation in Mexico will fuel speculation over a Liga MX-MLS merger .

There has been growing reports the two North American leagues could come together following the 2026 World Cup.

Mexican football legend Hugo Sanchez believes MLS has overtaken Liga MX in reaching out to a global audience.

To date, Mexico remains the dominant nation on a continental level in North America with the last 14 winners of the CONCACAF coming from Liga MX.

in comparison boasts just two champions from before the competition switched formats, with and the lifting the title in 1998 and 2000 respectively.

favourite Sanchez, however, claims that Mexico's neighbours to the north are outstripping the country in terms of exposure and press attention internationally.

"Without doubt I think that Mexican coaches are capable of managing in any part of the world," Sanchez told ESPN.

"The advantage some of us have is that we first played in Europe and later coached in Europe, like in the cases of Javier Aguirre and I.

"Sadly, in the Mexican league, we don't have visionary leaders that [internationalize Liga MX], like they did in and in promoting their tournaments.

"It would mean that games from Mexico could be seen in other powerful countries in the world. Instead, the United States are smart and do it better than us."