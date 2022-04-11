Lewandowski's Bayern future remains uncertain as contract talks loom amid Barca rumours

Robert Lewandowski has not agreed terms with Barcelona, GOAL and Spox understand, although he could very well leave Bayern this summer.

A report from Poland claims the striker was disappointed by Bayern Munich's reluctance to open talks over a new contract and had agreed a three-year deal to join the Catalan giants instead.

However, that is not believed to be the case – though the Poland international could still leave the Bundesliga champions over the summer.

Lewandowski’s future uncertain

GOAL and Spox understand that initial talks between Lewandowski and Bayern over a new contract are due to take place in the coming weeks.

The 33-year-old, who joined Bayern from Borussia Dortmund in 2014, is out of contract in 2023 and the club hope to persuade him to sign an extension

Even if they are interested in signing him, Barcelona would only be able to open talks with the permission of Bayern – something the German giants are unlikely to grant at this stage.

If Lewandowski does not sign a new deal then Barca will be able to discuss a free transfer move when he enters the final six months of his contract in January 2023.

That is not to say the striker won't leave the Allianz Arena this summer, with agent Pini Zahavi exploring potential options, but talk of an agreement is premature.

Wages key to any deal

The one sticking point for both Bayern and Barcelona is Lewandowski’s wage demands.

He is one of Bayern’s top earners with an annual wage in the region of €25m (£21m/$27m) including bonuses.

Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic admitted last month the Bayern were in a “difficult period financially” as it looks to recover from the disruption caused by the pandemic.

Such a wage is likely to be problematic for Barcelona as well as the club looks to recover its ailing finances.

The Catalan giants have been given a negative salary limit by La Liga, meaning they must offload several players before they can spend big on players again.

