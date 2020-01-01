Lewandowski has put in the groundwork for Ballon d'Or win - Flick

The German manager believes his striker should be a contender for the award after surpassing half-a-century of goals

head coach Hansi Flick said Robert Lewandowski can win the Ballon d'Or after taking his season tally to 51 goals after the German champions won the DFB-Pokal title.

Lewandowski scored twice as Bayern eased past Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 on Saturday to retain their DFB-Pokal crown and wrap up a domestic double for the second successive season.

After David Alaba and Serge Gnabry put Bayern ahead, Lewandowski took centre stage in the second half with goals in the 59th and 89th minutes behind closed doors in Berlin.

It continued Lewandowski's red-hot form in 2019-20 after the international star exceeded half a century of goals across all competitions this term.

Lewandowski topped the charts with 34 goals to lead Bayern to an eighth consecutive title, while he has netted 11 in the as Europe's premier club competition prepares to return next month.



And Flick backed Lewandowski for Ballon d'Or glory post-match, telling reporters: "Fifty-one goals are already very strong. The first goal Lewy scored, the third goal we scored, was already excellent.

"The way he takes the ball down there and the way he locks up. Of course, he's had a bit of luck with that as well. But that's what distinguishes him, that he has this confidence in his quality.

"If I measure for goals now and I see that he has scored 34 goals in the Bundesliga this year, then you can think about how a player from the Bundesliga can become the Ballon d'Or winner. So why not? He has laid all the groundwork with this achievement this year and I would wish him well."

superstar Lionel Messi won the Ballon d'Or in 2019, edging 's Virgil van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo.The last Bayern player to receive the individual honour was Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in 1981.

Lewandowski's season isn't yet over either with the Polish striker set to be in action again in August when the Champions League resumes.

Bayern beat Chelsea 3-0 in the first leg of their last-16 clash in February and are in the box seat to progress to the quarter-finals.