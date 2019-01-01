Lewandowski betters Gerd Muller with record-breaking Bundesliga goalscoring streak

The 31-year-old hit his 200th goal for the club just last week, and has now scored in eight consecutive games in league, Champions League and cup

Robert Lewandowski’s barnstorming start to the season has hit another high, with the striker breaking an all-time record on Saturday.

He scored what proved to be the winning goal in a topsy-turvy 3-2 win at Paderborn, taking his league tally to 10 goals in six games – the best total of any player at this stage of the season.

Only one player had ever scored in the first six Bundesliga games of a season. ’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang notched in eight consecutive games for at the beginning of the 2015-16 campaign, but it took him until the eighth before he hit double figures.

Four players had previously hit nine in their first six, including two Bayern icons. Jupp Heynckes, Gerd Muller, Peter Meyer and Lothar Emmerich were the men knocked off their shared perch for the six-game record.

Lewandowski, 31, has been unstoppable in every competition so far this season, also notching in the DFB-Pokal and to take his own scoring streak to eight games. He has never enjoyed such a lengthy purple patch.

Lewandowski’s strikes so far this season include a hat-trick at , two apiece against and Cologne, and further goals against and title rivals Leipzig before Saturday’s effort at Paderborn.

Lewandowski’s form may have Mauricio Pochettino and Hugo Lloris sweating in the coming days, as Bayern travel to face Tottenham in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday night.

Regardless of whether he finds the net in north London, the international will then look to continue his domestic scoring streak with Bundesliga fixtures against and . The odds would seem to be in his favour, after scoring in each of his last three league games against Hoffenheim.

While Lewandowski has cemented his place as a Bayern Munich legend, his goalscoring feats nevertheless leave him still down in fourth in the club’s all-time scoring charts – though second place is within sight.

He is now on 203 goals in all competitions for the Bavarians, with Rainer Ohlhauser and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge just ahead of him on 215 and 218 respectively.

Lewandowski may need to extend his scoring streak for a little while longer if he is to reach top spot, however, with the legendary Muller still sitting pretty on 564 competitive goals for the club across a 15-year spell.