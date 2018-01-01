Levy is 'jealous' and 'worried' that I will leave Spurs, jokes Pochettino

The Tottenham manager continues to be linked with the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid

Mauricio Pochettino was in good spirits when discussing his future at Tottenham on Thursday and joked that chairman Daniel Levy is 'worried' that he will leave.

The Spurs boss guided his side through to the Champions League knockout stages with a 1-1 draw against Barcelona at Camp Nou on Wednesday, whilst they are also currently in third place in the Premier League.

Manchester United and Real Madrid are said to have considered approaches for Pochettino in the past, but the 46-year-old signed a new long-term deal in May.

Speaking to reporters ahead of his side's home tie with Burnley on Saturday, the Argentine gave a light-hearted response when asked about his future by suggesting that Levy was 'jealous' about him being linked with other clubs.

“Daniel does not laugh,” Pochettino said.

“I know it gets boring but he maybe is worried, he is concerned. It is normal. It is not nice for Daniel to hear all that history of course.

“Do I have to reassure him? No. It is like in football when the sporting director or the club president says ‘no, the manager is going to be here and we trust in him’, and next game [he is] out. If you reassure something it is because you are thinking different things.

“He is a worried man because he is jealous about me!”

Pochettino has also called on Spurs fans to get behind Levy and says he is 'suffering a lot' because of the club's ongoing troubles to ready their new stadium.

The Spurs chairman is said to be 'tired' of work and former Southampton manager Pochettino believes he deserves a huge amount of credit for the effort he is putting in on behalf of the club behind the scenes.

“The chairman is suffering a lot,” Pochettino added.

“He is so tired about work. The last few months he didn’t sleep because he is trying to deliver the stadium. He’s trying to make everyone happy but it’s a massive project. I think people don’t realise the magnitude of the project and how difficult it is to manage everything.

“Everyone is disappointed because we are still not playing there but the day we move everyone is going to realise how massive the project was and how good the facilities are.

“That is why I think he needs to feel the love from the fans and the club. He is working so hard. Too hard, to leave a legacy for ever. And I think that’s fantastic.”

Aside from Burnley, Spurs are to play Everton, Bournemouth and Wolves before the new year and also face a Carabao Cup quarter-final against Arsenal next week.