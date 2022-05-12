Levante give Real Madrid guard of honour after head coach Lisci references Atletico snub

Levante gave Real Madrid a guard of honour after their head coach Alessio Lisci referenced Atletico's decision to snub that tradition before their clash on Thursday night.

Madrid secured their 35th La Liga title after a 4-0 win over Espanyol on April 30, and then travelled to Wanda Metropolitano for their first game as champions eight days later.

Atletico refused to clap their rivals onto the pitch, however, as they had previously released a statement describing the gesture as "an attempt at ridicule", and went on to win the derby clash 1-0.

Levante pay tribute to Madrid

Levante did not follow the same example as Atletico as they formed two lines to welcome Madrid onto the turf before their La Liga meeting.

The Blancos crowd acknowledged the gesture, but Carlo Ancelotti's side showed no mercy after kick-off as they romped to a 6-0 victory, with Vinicius Junior grabbing a hat-trick after goals from Ferland Mendy, Karim Benzema and Rodrygo.

The final result confirmed Levante's relegation to the Segunda Division, while Madrid restored their 12-point lead at the top over Barcelona.

What did Lisci say about the guard of honour?

Levante boss Lisci appeared to aim a dig at Atletico prior to the contest as he confirmed his side would give Madrid a guard of honour because they are a "noble club".

"We will make hall because I think they deserve it. Moreover, we are delighted to do it," he told reporters.

"They have won the league deservedly and we will do it because it is fair. We are a noble club and we will do it as if it were any team in the league."

