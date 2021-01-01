Len Doungel set to join Jamshedpur FC on loan from FC Goa

The out of favour winger will join Jamshedpur for the rest of the season...

Seiminlen Doungel is set to join on a loan deal from , Goal can confirm.

The international has made seven appearances in the ongoing (ISL) and has 229 minutes under his belt.

He started the first two matches of the season against Bengaluru and FC respectively but soon went down the pecking order. In some games he was being used sporadically from the bench and co-incidentally he last took the field in December 2020, against the Men of Steel.

More teams

He was part of Northeast United FC in the inaugural edition of ISL, where he made nine appearances. After brief stints in and , he rejoined the Highlanders.

He went on to become the club’s first-ever hat-trick scorer when he netted thrice in a 3-1 win against in 2017-18.

His next club was where he spent a season before joining FC Goa under Sergio Lobera. He was one of the undisputed starters for the Gaurs and made 14 appearances in 2019-20 and contributed with a goal and an assist. In 71 matches in ISL, Len has eight goals and six assists to his name.

Jamshedpur are currently going through a lean patch of form with three back-to-back losses. They are eighth on the table with 13 points from 12 games and will next face Hyderabad FC on Sunday evening.