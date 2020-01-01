Lemina explains reason behind Galatasaray's Super Lig turnaround

The Lions are enjoying a fine run of form in the Turkish top-flight since their return from the winter break in January

midfielder Mario Lemina has highlighted efficient team bonding and understanding as the reason for the improved performances in the team.

Fatih Terim’s side have hit top form and they are yet to lose a game since December despite recording four losses in the first half of the campaign.

They dropped points for the first time since last year in their 2-2 draw against Sivasspor on Sunday, and they are third in the league table.

Lemina acknowledged the difference in the team’s recent displays compared to the first half of the season, and he discussed the reason behind their form.

“There is a very different Galatasaray in the second half. A high-level Galatasaray has emerged,” the Gabonese midfielder told reporters, according to the club website.

“The reason for this is that a certain game order is settled as we play together. I think we know each other better and reflect it on the field. A new Galatasaray appeared.

"I am very happy in Galatasaray. We will look at the end of the season and see what happens next. "

Galatasaray welcome arch-rivals to the Turk Telekom Stadium for Sunday’s derby in the Super Lig.

Lemina talked up the preparation of the team as they aim to boost their chances of defending the league title they claimed last season.

“Obviously, we continued our preparations as usual. We are still willing to continue our preparations at the moment. It will be an important match for us,” he continued.

“We have a week to be 100%. I will work hard for a whole week. I will take my jersey and return. I will give my 100% on the field.”

The 26-year-old is on a season-long loan from Premier League club , and he has made 16 appearances in the Turkish top-flight this season.