Leke James on song as Molde defeat FK Haugesund

The goal against the Seagulls was the 27-year-old forward’s third in Norway’s top-flight this season

Leke James continued his fine scoring run for Molde as they recorded a 3-0 victory over FK Haugesund on Saturday.

Having failed to find the net against Kristiansund and Mjondalen, the Nigerian rediscovered his scoring form against the hosts who came into the clash unbeaten in their last four games.

Eirik Andersen handed Molde an 18th-minute lead thanks to Magnus Eikrem’s assist. He fired home from close range with defender Benjamin Hansen unable to prevent the ball from beating goalkeeper Helge Sandvik.

Twelve minutes later, Etzaz Hussain increased the advantage when the midfielder headed home a simple cross from Ola Brynhildsen inside Haugesund’s goal area.

In the second half, the hosts attacked in their numbers but were repeatedly denied by impressive Helge Sandvik.

In the 78 minutes, James put the game beyond the hosts after his header beat Sandvik, with Mattias Mostrom credited for the assist.

The goal was his third in five games so far this term and he would be hoping to better last season’s tally where he found the net 17 times from 28 Norwegian elite division outings.

Cote d’Ivoire forward Mathis Bolly was not listed for the game by manager Erling Moe, nor was Gambian forward Sheriff Sinyan.

’s Ibrahima Wadji was nowhere to be found in the Seagulls’ team list, while Cote d’Ivoire’s Benjamin Karamoko was an unused substitute.

Thanks to this win, Molde have gone seven games without any defeat (six wins, one draw) to top the log having garnered 19 points – one point above Bodoe/Glimt who are in second place.

They welcome 12th-placed Viking to the Aker Stadium as they look to defend the title they won last season.

Born in Kaduna 27 years ago, James began his career at Bridge Boys before heading for Aalesund in 2012.

After three seasons at the Color Line Stadium, he signed for Chinese League One side Beijing Enterprises before moving to Molde on a three-year contract in 2018.

He made his debut on 26 July, 2018 when he came on as a 67th-minute substitute in their 3–0 win against Laci in the 2018–19 second qualifying round and scored the game’s third goal.