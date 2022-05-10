Leicester City must learn from ‘disappointing’ defeat to Everton – Daka

Patson Daka stated Leicester City must learn from defeat against Everton after going down 2-1 at home in Sunday’s Premier League encounter.

Having failed to win any of their last six matches in all competitions, the Foxes welcomed Frank Lampard’s men to the King Power Stadium – targeting a return to winning ways.

Nevertheless, that was not the case as goals from Vitaliy Mykolenko and Mason Holgate condemned Brendan Rodgers’ men to defeat before their home fans.

Zambia international Daka who got the hosts’ lone effort lamented his team’s missed chances, albeit, he tasked his teammates to brace up for the challenge ahead in their quest to end the 2021-22 season on a strong note.

"It’s very disappointing," the former RB Salzburg striker told LCFC TV.

"The most disappointing part is that we had control of the game. We did everything right, until the set-piece, which is the most frustrating part for us.

“We started really well. I think it’s something we have done for the past few games, starting well.

"Football is a game of chances, so if you don’t take your chances and the other team does take their chances… whoever takes their chances will win the game.

“The way we played the game, the result doesn’t go hand in hand with that. It’s so frustrating for us."

Daka’s strike saw him inch closer to Jamie Vardy’s record. All five of his Premier League goals for the Foxes have come at the King Power Stadium.

Four of which have come in starts. Only Vardy (six) has netted more often at home for the club in the top-flight in 2021-22.

He also expressed his desire to keep working hard for the reigning English FA Cup kings.

"I have to continue working to find myself in the right positions to score many goals to help the team,” he continued.

“One wasn’t enough for the team, so we have to continue working hard and getting more goals.

“We haven’t really been getting goals in recent games, so we have to work on that as well."

Leicester City would be aiming to arrest their poor form when they lock horns with already relegated Norwich City on Wednesday night.