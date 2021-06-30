Leicester sign Patson Daka in £23m deal from RB Salzburg on five-year contract
Leicester City have confirmed the capture of Patson Daka from Red Bull Salzburg on a five-year deal believed to be worth £23 million ($32m).
The Foxes announced the arrival of the Zambia international from Austria, effective from July 1, subject to a work clearance.
The 22-year-old, who finished as top scorer in the Austrian Bundesliga last season, arrives having netted 68 times in 125 appearances across all competitions for Salzburg since he arrived in 2017.
What has been said?
"I’m so, so excited to join this great, historic club," Daka told the Foxes' LCFC TV following the announcement. "It has been my dream and I’m so happy and looking forward to what’s coming next.
"I have followed Leicester from the time they won the league. I feel it is the perfect place for me, because it’s a team that fights for titles.
"I know it’s not going to be easy, but I feel ready to face this new challenge.
More to follow.