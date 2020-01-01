'Leicester are a team to be reckoned with' - O'Neill says Foxes have found 'stardom' from 2016 title triumph

The club is well placed to remain a contender, says their former manager, as Brendan Rodgers has helped lead the team towards the top of the league

Martin O'Neill has praised 's progress under Brendan Rodgers and feels the club's famous Premier League title win is still helping them compete with some of the league's biggest clubs.

Leicester are on course to reach the , with the Foxes sitting third in the Premier League table, behind only and , prior to the coronavirus halting top-flight action all over the world.

A remarkable season has seen them equal the Premier League's record for the biggest ever win with the 9-0 triumph at , as they sit above the likes of , , and in the standings.

The impressive campaign in Rodgers' first full season since joining from comes after Leicester finished ninth last season, with the former Liverpool boss vaulting the Foxes back into top four contention almost instantly.

O'Neill - who managed them between 1995 and 2000, winning two EFL Cups - impressed by what he has seen from the team this season when it comes to both results and style.

The Foxes' former manager thinks Leicester's unbelievable 2016 league success under Claudio Ranieri catapulted the club to a new level of stardom, helping to set foundations that make the current team more likely to remain a leading force.

"Do I think that Leicester can make the Champions League? Oh, very much so," O'Neill said to Stats Perform News.

"They are in a terrific position. They have played very, very well, they have played a nice brand of football as well. So, good credit to the manager, Brendan, he's done very well there.

"Their season when they won the league was absolutely and utterly incredible. I suppose it takes the shine away from our particular years there, finishing in the top 10 for about four consecutive seasons and winning a couple of EFL Cups.

"But overall, Leicester City are a very fine footballing team. They are competing.

"They are competing financially in the market as well. They are pretty astute, they got a lot of money from Manchester United for the centre-back [Harry Maguire] and then used it accordingly.

"Of course, winning the league a couple of seasons ago has escalated into some sort of stardom anyway, if not super-stardom.

"They are a team to be reckoned with, no question about that."