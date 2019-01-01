Leeds United to play friendly against new A-League franchise Western United - report

The new Aussie side is expected to host the Premier League hopefuls in the off-season

are set to add another match to their Australian pre-season tour with a fixture likely to be announced against new A-League team Western United.

The Championship side is in discussions with the fledgling franchise and a deal is expected to be announced for a third Down Under match shortly, according to FTBL.

Leeds have already pencilled in matches against Manchester United in Perth on July 17 before taking on the Western Sydney Wanderers at the new Bankwest Stadium three days later.

The English club have a huge following in with Socceroo legends Harry Kewell and Mark Viduka both spending significant time at the Whites through the late 90s/early 2000s.

Article continues below

After being relegated from the Premier League at the conclusion of the 2003-04 campaign, Leeds have failed to get back up to the top tier since but are currently in the mix for promotion from the Championship.

With eight games to play, Leeds are one point behind in the second automatic promotion spot and have a playoff position all but guaranteed.

Their likely opponents Down Under, Western United, announced the signings of talented Australian trio Sebastian Pasquali, Apostolos Stamatelopoulos and Dylan Pierias on Wednesday.