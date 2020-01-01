Leeds closing in on Premier League return but Bielsa not celebrating yet

The Whites are within touching distance of a return to England's top-flight but their manager isn't getting ahead of himself

Pablo Hernandez fired to the brink of a return to the Premier League as his late goal at earned a priceless 1-0 win.

The former Swansea player came off the bench for the second half and scored in the 89th minute, sparking delight in the visitors' ranks.

Spanish midfielder Hernandez found the bottom left corner after Luke Ayling cut the ball back, just as Leeds looked like being frustrated.

Now they sit three points clear of second-placed and six ahead of in-form , who occupy third spot, and only three rounds of games remain.

Leeds have been absent from the top flight of English football since their relegation in 2004, which came just three years after a run to the semi-finals.

Veteran manager Marcelo Bielsa was persuaded to stay for this season, having gone agonisingly close last term to the elusive promotion.

Now, though, Leeds look ready to end their long wait, with games against Barnsley, and Charlton Athletic to come and a maximum of four points required.

The latest step on the road back to the elite came a day after the death was announced of one of their greatest players, England World Cup winner Jack Charlton, who spent his entire club career with Leeds.

Words can’t describe this man! pic.twitter.com/Cr6Vo4RM8r — Leeds United (@LUFC) July 12, 2020

While their win against Swansea could prove crucial in ending Leeds' time in the Championship, Bielsa stressed he isn't celebrating just yet.

“What we feel is we are more relaxed, more light, because we are giving the steps that we had to," he said post-match. “Of course, when you score at the end of the match it’s a higher feeling, emotion.

“When the match progressed our possibilities were growing and in the last 30 minutes I think we deserved to impose to score and get the difference we got at the end.

“I cannot enjoy this, what you feel is that you are giving a step forward. The only thing I can enjoy is the last objective if we get it.”

Bielsa's side next face Barnsley on Thursday night at Elland Road before backing up a few days later with an away game against Derby.