Leckie set to miss Asian Cup group stages - reports

The Socceroos have been handed another major injury blow leading up to the Asian Cup with reports Mathew Leckie will be sidelined for nearly a month with a hamstring injury.

With Aaron Mooy set to be ruled out of the tournament, Leckie's involvement in the UAE has now been cast into some serious doubt.

The winger went down injured over the weekend in Germany playing for Hertha Berlin and has struggled to find full fitness this season.

After impressing at the World Cup, Leckie missed the start of the Bundesliga campaign with a knee injury and has played just 576 minutes to date.

An integral part of the Socceroos front three, it's unlikely Graham Arnold would consider replacing Leckie in his squad and instead bank on him finding fitness in time for the knockout stages.

Australia's hopes of seeing Aaron Mooy by that point have also now been dashed with The World Game reporting the midfielder will be ruled out for the entire tournament by Socceroos staff on Monday night. 

Mooy's club Huddersfield originally declared such a verdict but Football Federation Australia decided to undergo their own assessment which hasn't yielded the good news they were hoping for. 

Arnold will now have to consider who's best to replace Mooy in the squad with Terry Antonis a potentially ideal fit. 

