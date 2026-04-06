Leak of the Referees’ Technical Committee’s decision regarding the controversial incident involving Gerard Martin

The first of three matches between Atlético Madrid and Barcelona this April sparked widespread controversy over the use of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology and refereeing decisions.

Atlético Madrid criticised referee Bosquets Ferrer’s decision to rescind the red card shown to Gerard Martín and will seek clarification from the Referees’ Technical Committee.

Gerard Martín attempted to pass the ball, touched it, but stepped on Almada’s ankle. Referee Bosquets Ferrer deemed this a serious foul and brandished a red card, but Melero López, from the VAR room, objected to the decision and called the referee over to reverse it.

The newspaper ‘AS’ reported: “This decision has angered Atlético Madrid, who will demand clarification from the Referees’ Technical Committee, as there is a precedent in the ‘Review Time’ (Tiempo de Revisión) programme – a programme used to analyse plays and acknowledge mistakes – that supports Atlético’s position.”

In the match between Real Betis and Rayo Vallecano, the Referees’ Technical Committee acknowledged that Valentín should have been sent off for his challenge on Ratio, even though he had touched the ball first.

Their statement at the time read: “He made a sudden and forceful challenge with a clear risk of injury to the opponent. It is not decisive who touched the ball first in a challenge of equal force where both players arrive in the same position. The offender should have been shown a red card.”

Atlético Madrid are calling for Gerard Martín to be punished for his violent challenge, as happened in the match between Real Betis and Rayo Vallecano, with a straight red card.

The Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) has not yet issued its final decision, as it will meet tomorrow, Tuesday, to analyse all the footage.

According to the newspaper’s sources, many committee members believe that Gerard Martín deserved to be sent off immediately, and that this situation is similar to the incident in the Betis v Rayo Vallecano match.

In fact, the video review report, expected to be released tomorrow, is likely to recommend upholding the sending-off on the grounds of excessive force.

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