League One experience will ‘benefit’ me in the Premier League – Watford’s Baah

The Ghana prospect claimed the knowledge garnered in the English third-tier would prove pivotal for him in the English top-flight

Kwadwo Baah stated the experience accrued while playing for Rochdale would count for him at Watford.

The 18-year-old forward of Ghanaian background penned a five-year contract with the Hornets following Dale’s demotion to League Two.

In his first interview with the newly-promoted side, the teenager disclosed that he has matured since leaving the Crystal Palace academy.

He also expressed his readiness to compete for a regular place in Xisco Munoz’s first team.

“You can have all the ability in the world, be the best player in your team or school, but mentality takes you forward,” Baah told Watford website.

“Being the best-behaved really shows that you want to be here and want to be the best you can. Without good behaviour, I don’t think you can go far.

“League One is a very physical league so you have to mentally adapt to that. It makes you become a man, so taking my experiences from League One I think can benefit me in the Premier League.”

“I’m looking forward to it,” he continued.

“Especially Troy Deeney, he’s a club legend here so I’m here to adapt and learn with him, see what he’s got and show what I’ve got.

“He can teach me certain things that I need to learn and need to improve on, so I'm very happy.”

Baah is relishing the opportunity to test himself at the uppermost level after swapping League One for the Premier League.

“I’ve got great people around me so I wasn’t too involved with all the transfer rumours,” he added.

“I just put my head down and focused on what I had to do at Rochdale until the end of the season and then made my decision.

“It wasn’t an easy decision, but the people around me guided me here so they know what is best for me. I’m very grateful and I’m ready to start here.”

Having joined the Hertfordshire-based side, he becomes the eighth African at Watford.

Others include Achraf Lazaar (Morocco), Ismaila Sarr (Senegal), William Troost-Ekong (Nigeria), Adam Masina (Morocco), Tom Dele-Bashiru (Nigeria), Emmanuel Dennis (Nigeria), and Isaac Success (Nigeria).

On the international scene, he made his debut for England U18s during a 2-0 triumph over Wales in Cardiff.

Even at that, he is eligible to represent either England, Germany or African side Ghana at senior level.