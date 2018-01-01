Le Fondre double, Redmayne penalty save sink spirited Brisbane

Andrew Redmayne's penalty save and Adam Le Fondre's brace led Sydney FC to a 2-1 victory over a manager-less but spirited Brisbane Roar at Jubilee Oval on Saturday night.

Golden boot leader Le Fondre's two goals were simply superb finishes and came either side of Matt McKay's scrappy equaliser mid-way through the first half.

The Roar, who saw coach John Aloisi resign on Friday, could have secured a point for interim manager Darren Davies but Redmayne superbly denied Adam Taggart from the spot in the 85th minute.

Davies swung the changes in his first match in charge with a swag of youngsters including Dane Ingham, Connor O'Toole and Joe Caletti all in the starting XI.

But an experienced Sydney FC took control in the early stages and would have taken an early lead if it wasn't for Roar keeper Jamie Young denying Siem de Jong's header and Brandon O'Neill's free kick.

However they scored the go ahead goal in the 16th minute when Le Fondre brilliantly headed Michael Zullo's cross from deep over Young and into the net.

Brisbane responded well to going behind with the impressive Ingham testing Redmayne with his head and Taggart should have done better after being gifted a chance by a Sky Blues defensive mix up.

After a stunning passing move, the Roar equalised when McKay chested Ingham's cross into the net after Bautheac's superb cross-field ball located the Kiwi teenager.

The Sky Blues came out the better side in the second half and were rewarded as Le Fondre expertly side-footed O'Neill's pass into the bottom corner for his ninth league strike of the campaign.

But it wasn't over for Brisbane who threw caution to the wind as they tried to get an equaliser, and they were given the perfect opportunity to get back into the game.

Sydney FC defender Aaron Calver clumsily brought down Taggart in the penalty and after an unnecessary three-minute VAR intervention, the striker's spot kick was brilliantly saved by a diving Redmayne to his left.

Steve Corica's side resisted Roar's late surge to get their third consecutive A-League victory and move level on points with competition leaders Perth and Melbourne Victory, with the Glory still to play in the round.

The defeat was Brisbane's fifth consecutive loss and they sit in second last on the A-League table with six points from 10 matches.