Gatorade on Friday is launching a world-first all-female 5v5 Italian national final to coincide with the UEFA Women’s Champions League Final

And the action will take place on Lay’s RePlay Pitch - possibly the most unique playing surface ever - a pioneering football pitch partially made of empty crisp bags.

Two of the world’s most iconic brands have come together to launch a series of grassroots initiatives as part of PepsiCo’s ongoing commitment to provide equal opportunities for men and women on the pitch.

The new Lay's RePlay pitch in Turin, aimed at the community of the Aurora district, will provide 18 hours of weekly football educational sessions to be rolled out over the next 12 months, at over 200 young people and women at the risk of social exclusion.

The programs, which focus on educational empowerment and personal growth, are designed and measured against four key areas: creating a sense of belonging, increasing engagement, promoting safety, and ensuring access to sport.

And to celebrate its sponsorship of the UEFA Women’s Champions League ahead of this week’s final between Barcelona and Lyon, they’ve launched the first ever all-female 5v5 Italian national final in Turin, played on the pioneering surface.

Former Juventus and Italy midfielder Claudio Marchisio will be on the ground to support the 5v5 women’s teams, offering advice and a motivational talk before kick-off.

During the event, Gatorade will keep players hydrated through supplying them with Gatorade in 100% recycled plastics bottles, and Gatorade powders, delivering a more sustainable tournament.

The pitch itself has been built using the most sustainable technology. It gives empty crisp bags a second life, making up 32% of the pitch, as well as the turf and shockpad layer being 100% recyclable.

From selecting the materials to the installation itself, Lay’s RePlay pitches are designed to minimise the impact on the environment, biodiversity and community in each country.



“It’s an honour to be supporting the launch of the Lay’s Replay pitch,” said Marchisio. “This pitch will have a positive impact uniting them through the power of football, helping them learn, grow, develop confidence and teamwork, and have fun.”

Lay's RePlay, a global initiative created in partnership with the UEFA Foundation for Children and streetfootballworld that aims to bring joy to deserving communities by creating these incredible football pitches.

And Goal’s very own women’s football brand, INDIVISA, will be on the ground in Turin to capture all the action from this unique event.

